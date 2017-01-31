Rafako loses 128 employees

January 31, 2017 Poland AM

As part of a Voluntary Leave Program (VLP), 128 employees have left boiler producer Rafako. In connection with the costs of the program, there was a provision of approx. PLN 7.7 million, which will affect the financial result for 2016, the company said. In November last year, Rafako decided to launch a VLP for their employees. The program…

