Rafako loses 128 employees

As part of a Voluntary Leave Program (VLP), 128 employees have left boiler producer Rafako. In connection with the costs of the program, there was a provision of approx. PLN 7.7 million, which will affect the financial result for 2016, the company said. In November last year, Rafako decided to launch a VLP for their employees. The program…
