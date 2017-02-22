Rafako profits plummet

February 22, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed industrial machinery producer Rafako profits for 2016 took a huge dive. It stood at PLN 11.3 million, down by 67 percent year-on-year, while revenues went up by 20 percent to PLN 1.86 billion, the company said in a preliminary financial report. The drop results from corrections in the valuations of long-term contracts at the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts