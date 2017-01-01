Rafalska sums up significant changes ahead for her Ministry in 2017

The minister of Family, Work and Social policy, Elżbieta Rafalska, reminded reporters over the weekend that the minimum wage in Poland has risen, beginning January 1, 2017, and that pension changes will soon take effect as well. Minimum wages for those permanently employed will increase by 8 percent, to 2,000 PLN (gross). “This amount,[which will…
