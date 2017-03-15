Raiffeisen Polbank 2016 profit inches up, plans IPO

Raiffeisen Polbank, the Polish banking unit of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International, had a PLN 162.8 million net profit in 2016 slightly up by 1.7 percent y/y . The figure was boosted by the sale of its leasing unit to the parent company and revenue from the sale of VISA Europe. On the other hand, the…
