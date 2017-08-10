Raiffeisen Polbank with PLN 29.69 mln H1 net loss

Raiffeisen Polbank, suffered a PLN 29.69 million attributable net loss in H1 versus PLN 69.77 million profit posted last year, the bank said in a market filing. In Q1, the lender had PLN 46.45 million net profit. The H1 result was affected by the pre-announced PLN 114 million write-down of Polbank brand as well as…
