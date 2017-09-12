Reconstruction of power networks after August storms estimated at PLN 82 mln PLN, could rise to PLN 150 mln

“The cost of reconstructing power networks by four distribution system operators after the August storms is currently estimated at about PLN 82 million and may even increase,” informed Deputy Minister of Energy Andrzej Piotrowski. “Estimated costs for the four OSDs are PLN 82 million, and the amounts spent by the PSE should be added to…
