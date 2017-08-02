Record development activity in Poland’s residential market

Developers put a total of approximately 33,400 new apartments up for sale in the six largest residential markets in Poland (Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, the Tri-city, Poznań and Łódź) in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report by REAS. Sales of housing units were launched in a record 441 new phases of residential projects in the period, the study said. REAS experts are saying that if the current market trend continues, developers are likely to launch construction work on a total of more than 100,000 apartments in the whole year 2017. In the first half of this year, a combined 36,400 housing units were sold in the six residential markets analyzed by REAS.