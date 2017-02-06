Record-high employment in Polish innovative firms – ADP Polska

In 2016, employment in companies in the “modern economy” sector has increased by 4.47 percent, according to report compiled by ADP Polska. The biggest number of employees is working in the production sector of the modern economy, where the employment grew by 7.93 percent. In the services sector, that figure increased by 2.8 percent….
