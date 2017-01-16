Record number of tourists visited Małopolska voivodship in 2016

A record 14.9 million people visited the Małopolska voivodship last year – about a million more than in 2015, according to a tourism study presented on Monday. The increase is largely due to the World Youth Day event that took place in July in Kraków. “These results can be a source of pride and satisfaction for…

