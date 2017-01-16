Record number of tourists visited Małopolska voivodship in 2016

A record 14.9 million people visited the Małopolska voivodship last year – about a million more than in 2015, according to a tourism study presented on Monday. The increase is largely due to the World Youth Day event that took place in July in Kraków. “These results can be a source of pride and satisfaction for…
Related Posts
-
LOT Travel: 47% Poles travel on holidays...December 12, 2016
-
Growing numbers of foreign tourists are ...November 2, 2016
-
Ryanair launches new routes from Gdańsk ...September 15, 2016
-
Wirtualna Polska acquires 75% of shares ...June 7, 2016