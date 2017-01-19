RED expanding Nowa Papiernia project in Wrocław

Developer RED Real Estate Development has launched the construction work on the second phase of its Nowa Papiernia residential project in downtown Wrocław, with builder Dorbud acting as the general contractor for the scheme. In this phase of the development, called Ultra Nova, the company will develop two buildings with a total of 156 apartments (including a number of so-called ‘soft lofts’), which are scheduled to be completed in March next year. The first phase of the investment, which was completed in 2015, comprises 129 housing units. Apart from Wrocław, RED Real Estate Development is also present in the residential markets in Warsaw (project Alpha Park) and Poznań (project Red Park).