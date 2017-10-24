Regioanl airports with 15% more passenger traffic in Q1-Q3

Regional airports have recorded a 15 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first three quarters of the year, according to data published by the regional airports’ association. Between January and September, the 14 regional airports handled nearly 19 million passengers, 2.4 million more than in the corresponding period of 2016. In terms of growth,…

