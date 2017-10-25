Regional office markets with 343,000 sqm of new stock in Q1-Q3 – PORF

The office market in Poland’s eight regional market saw 343,000 sqm of new supply added in the first three quarters of the year, with the biggest share (146,600 sqm) being delivered in Kraków, followed by the Tri-City (62,500 sqm), according to a report published by the Polish Office Research Forum. At the end of September 2017, the total office stock in Poland’s eight regional cities stood at 4,267,800 sqm. Kraków’s office stock exceeded the one-million-sqm mark (currently at 1,057,800 sqm) in that period. Wrocław remains the second-largest market with 879,000 sqm, followed by the Tri-City, with 693,100 sqm of office space.