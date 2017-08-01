Regional office stock at 4,117,500 sqm in H1 2017

At the end of H1 2017 total modern office stock in eight Polish regional cities (Kraków, Wrocław, Tri-City, Katowice, Poznań, Łódź, Szczecin, Lublin) amounted to 4,117,500 , Polish Office Research Forum stated. The largest regional office markets are Kraków (992,200 sqm), Wrocław (866,000 sqm) and the Tri-City (645,500 sqm).

Gross take-up in H1 2017 in these cities totaled 331,400 sqm. The strongest leasing activity was recorded in Kraków (98,300 sqm leased) and in

Wrocław (91,700 sqm).

In H1 2017, 188 400 sqm of office space was completed. The majority – 80,900 sqm was delivered in Kraków and in Łódź (33,700 sqm).