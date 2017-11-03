Region’s top real estate firms recognised at the 7th CEE Investment Awards

EuropaProperty has successfully completed its 7th annual CEE Investment Awards at the Intercontinental Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. The awards gala was heralded a great success, and was well received by all winners and their guests.
The awards ceremony looked fantastic, and was once again witnessed by a select group of around 400 senior European and Central European real estate professionals; affirming the event’s status as a true landmark event for the investment sector.
Apleona was this year’s big winner, collecting four awards. Not only did the service provider win Newcomer, Hotel Advisory, and Facility Management Firm of the Year, Managing Partner Michal Cwiklinski was also named this year’s Industry Professional.
Griffin Real Estate, Deutsche Asset Management and Europa Capital all won multiple awards across the main investment categories. Panattoni Europe, GTC and Echo Polska Properties also walked away with some of the big prizes.
Griffin Real Estate was deemed this year’s best Overall Investor collecting a number of investment awards largely on the back of its record breaking transactions that saw the company create around €2 billion in deals.
Other big investment winners included Europa Capital, winning three awards as this year’s most successful Office Investor, Hotel Investor, and for its acquisition of the Radisson Blu hotel in Warsaw.
Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management was recognised as Retail Investor as well as Core Investor largely for its acquisition and record breaking purchase of the Fashion House portfolio in Poland for around €260 million.
CPI Property Group won this year’s Investment Asset Management Firm award, after its regional acquisition of a multiple asset portfolio from CBRE Global Investors. In turn investment recognition went to CBRE Global Investors as this year’s Warehouse Investor, and the company also received recognition for its acquisition of Prologis Park Ostrava in the Investment Deal Category.
Core+/Value Add Investor award went to Echo Prime Properties as the Jury recognised the company’s ambitions plans to become Poland’s number one retail investor. Invesco Real Estate won Investment Deal of the Year, in the €100 million plus category, for their acquisition of Echo Investment’s Q22 office project in Warsaw.
HB Reavis, a prolific developer, with a successful sustainable-development model across the region walked away with the Office Developer of the Year prize.
Olivia Business Centre won Office Development of the Year. The office complex in Gdansk, Poland was deemed by the Jurors to be the best example of a sustainable office development out of all the shortlisted nominees.
GTC was recognised as Retail Developer largely on the back of its latest opening in Warsaw, the impressive Galeria Polnocna, which also won the award for Retail Development of the Year.
The Jury once again awarded Panattoni Europe as Warehouse Developer, and also selected their BTS project for Amazon as Warehouse Development of the Year.
Other project awards went to The Designer Gallery in Galeria Mokotów by Unibail-Rodamco in the Extension and Refurbishment category, and Immofinanz’s STOP SHOP retail park concept won The Retail Park Chain of the Year. Special recognition also went to Warszawa Modlin Smart City by Grupa Konkret in the MEGA Mixed-Use Project category.
Accentuating the strength and interest in the region’s investment sector, were the Investment Agency and Investment Broker Awards. Cushman & Wakefield’s James Chapman won the Investment Broker of the Year, and JLL once again walked away with the Investment and Office Agency awards.
Recognising the growing importance of the hotel investment sector in the region this year saw a number of hotel categories added to the event. Inaugural winners included Warimpex, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Apleona, Europa Capital and the hotel development of the Year went to Hotel Indigo Warsaw Nowy Swiat.
Another personal award was handed out to Apsys’s Justyna Gur for Property Manager of the Year. Apsys were also awarded for their continued excellence in property management taking away the Property Management Firm of the Year
Further company awards went to Headcount Solutions as Professional Service Provider of the Year. TPA was once again voted this year’s best Tax and Financial Adviser, and Stewart Title was voted the best Title Insurance Provider. Other industry winners included: Dentons for Law firm, Helaba as Bank of the Year, Gleeds as Project Management Firm, Chapman Taylor as Architectural Firm, Budimex as Construction Firm, and Hamilton & May as Local Agency.
The next edition of the CEE Investment Awards will be held on October 25th, 2018.
Winners for 2017
Hotel Industry Pioneering Award
- PZM/PAZIM Radisson Blu Investment in Szczecin
Hotel Advisory
- Apleona
Hotel Operator
- Intercontinental Hotels Group
Hotel Developer
- Warimpex Finanz – und Beteiligungs AG
Hotel Investor
- Europa Capital
Hotel Development
- Hotel Indigo Warsaw Nowy Swiat – Budizol
Professional Service Provider – Newcomer
- Apleona
Professional Service Provider
- Headcount Solutions
Tax and Financial Services Provider
- TPA Poland
Title Insurance Provider
- Stewart Title Limited
Facility Management Firm
- Apleona HSG
Construction Firm
- Budimex
Architectural Firm
- Chapman Taylor
Law Firm
- Dentons
Project Management Firm
- Gleeds
Property Management Firm
- Apsys Polska
Property Manager
- Justyna Kur – Apsys Polska
Bank
- Helaba
Local Agency
- Hamilton May
Office Agency
- JLL
Investment Agency
- JLL
Investment Broker
- James Chapman
Warehouse Developer
- Panattoni Europe
Retail Developer
- GTC
Office Developer
- HB Reavis
City
- Lodz
Warehouse
- Amazon – Panattoni Europe – Poland
Retail Extension/Refurbishment Project
- The Designer Gallery in Galeria Mokotów – Unibail-Rodamco – Poland
Retail Park Chain
- STOP SHOP – Immofinanz – Regional
Retail Project
- Galeria Północna – GTC – Poland
Office Project
- Olivia Star – Olivia Business Centre – Poland
Warehouse Investor
- CBRE Global Investors
Retail Investor
- Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
Office Investor
- Europa Capital
Investment Asset Management Firm
- CPI Property Group
Opportunistic Investor
- Griffin Real Estate
Core+/Value Add Investor
- Echo Polska Properties
Core Investor
- Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management
Investment Deal €20-50 million
- Prologis Park Ostrava – CBRE Global Investors
Investment Deal €50-100 million
- Radisson Blu Centrum – Europa Capital
Investment Deal €100 million plus
- Q22 – Invesco Real Estate
MEGA Mixed-Use Project in CEE
- Warszawa Modlin Smart City – Grupa Konkret SA
Overall Investor
- Griffin Real Estate
Professional of the Year
- Michal Cwiklinski – Apleona