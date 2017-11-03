Region’s top real estate firms recognised at the 7th CEE Investment Awards

EuropaProperty has successfully completed its 7th annual CEE Investment Awards at the Intercontinental Hotel in Warsaw, Poland. The awards gala was heralded a great success, and was well received by all winners and their guests.

The awards ceremony looked fantastic, and was once again witnessed by a select group of around 400 senior European and Central European real estate professionals; affirming the event’s status as a true landmark event for the investment sector.

Apleona was this year’s big winner, collecting four awards. Not only did the service provider win Newcomer, Hotel Advisory, and Facility Management Firm of the Year, Managing Partner Michal Cwiklinski was also named this year’s Industry Professional.

Griffin Real Estate, Deutsche Asset Management and Europa Capital all won multiple awards across the main investment categories. Panattoni Europe, GTC and Echo Polska Properties also walked away with some of the big prizes.

Griffin Real Estate was deemed this year’s best Overall Investor collecting a number of investment awards largely on the back of its record breaking transactions that saw the company create around €2 billion in deals.

Other big investment winners included Europa Capital, winning three awards as this year’s most successful Office Investor, Hotel Investor, and for its acquisition of the Radisson Blu hotel in Warsaw.

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management was recognised as Retail Investor as well as Core Investor largely for its acquisition and record breaking purchase of the Fashion House portfolio in Poland for around €260 million.

CPI Property Group won this year’s Investment Asset Management Firm award, after its regional acquisition of a multiple asset portfolio from CBRE Global Investors. In turn investment recognition went to CBRE Global Investors as this year’s Warehouse Investor, and the company also received recognition for its acquisition of Prologis Park Ostrava in the Investment Deal Category.

Core+/Value Add Investor award went to Echo Prime Properties as the Jury recognised the company’s ambitions plans to become Poland’s number one retail investor. Invesco Real Estate won Investment Deal of the Year, in the €100 million plus category, for their acquisition of Echo Investment’s Q22 office project in Warsaw.

HB Reavis, a prolific developer, with a successful sustainable-development model across the region walked away with the Office Developer of the Year prize.

Olivia Business Centre won Office Development of the Year. The office complex in Gdansk, Poland was deemed by the Jurors to be the best example of a sustainable office development out of all the shortlisted nominees.

GTC was recognised as Retail Developer largely on the back of its latest opening in Warsaw, the impressive Galeria Polnocna, which also won the award for Retail Development of the Year.

The Jury once again awarded Panattoni Europe as Warehouse Developer, and also selected their BTS project for Amazon as Warehouse Development of the Year.

Other project awards went to The Designer Gallery in Galeria Mokotów by Unibail-Rodamco in the Extension and Refurbishment category, and Immofinanz’s STOP SHOP retail park concept won The Retail Park Chain of the Year. Special recognition also went to Warszawa Modlin Smart City by Grupa Konkret in the MEGA Mixed-Use Project category.

Accentuating the strength and interest in the region’s investment sector, were the Investment Agency and Investment Broker Awards. Cushman & Wakefield’s James Chapman won the Investment Broker of the Year, and JLL once again walked away with the Investment and Office Agency awards.

Recognising the growing importance of the hotel investment sector in the region this year saw a number of hotel categories added to the event. Inaugural winners included Warimpex, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Apleona, Europa Capital and the hotel development of the Year went to Hotel Indigo Warsaw Nowy Swiat.

Another personal award was handed out to Apsys’s Justyna Gur for Property Manager of the Year. Apsys were also awarded for their continued excellence in property management taking away the Property Management Firm of the Year

Further company awards went to Headcount Solutions as Professional Service Provider of the Year. TPA was once again voted this year’s best Tax and Financial Adviser, and Stewart Title was voted the best Title Insurance Provider. Other industry winners included: Dentons for Law firm, Helaba as Bank of the Year, Gleeds as Project Management Firm, Chapman Taylor as Architectural Firm, Budimex as Construction Firm, and Hamilton & May as Local Agency.

The next edition of the CEE Investment Awards will be held on October 25th, 2018.

Winners for 2017

Hotel Industry Pioneering Award

PZM/PAZIM Radisson Blu Investment in Szczecin

Hotel Advisory

Apleona

Hotel Operator

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Hotel Developer

Warimpex Finanz – und Beteiligungs AG

Hotel Investor

Europa Capital

Hotel Development

Hotel Indigo Warsaw Nowy Swiat – Budizol

Professional Service Provider – Newcomer

Apleona

Professional Service Provider

Headcount Solutions

Tax and Financial Services Provider

TPA Poland

Title Insurance Provider

Stewart Title Limited

Facility Management Firm

Apleona HSG

Construction Firm

Budimex

Architectural Firm

Chapman Taylor

Law Firm

Dentons

Project Management Firm

Gleeds

Property Management Firm

Apsys Polska

Property Manager

Justyna Kur – Apsys Polska

Bank

Helaba

Local Agency

Hamilton May

Office Agency

JLL

Investment Agency

JLL

Investment Broker

James Chapman

Warehouse Developer

Panattoni Europe

Retail Developer

GTC

Office Developer

HB Reavis

City

Lodz

Warehouse

Amazon – Panattoni Europe – Poland

Retail Extension/Refurbishment Project

The Designer Gallery in Galeria Mokotów – Unibail-Rodamco – Poland

Retail Park Chain

STOP SHOP – Immofinanz – Regional

Retail Project

Galeria Północna – GTC – Poland

Office Project

Olivia Star – Olivia Business Centre – Poland

Warehouse Investor

CBRE Global Investors

Retail Investor

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management

Office Investor

Europa Capital

Investment Asset Management Firm

CPI Property Group

Opportunistic Investor

Griffin Real Estate

Core+/Value Add Investor

Echo Polska Properties

Core Investor

Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management

Investment Deal €20-50 million

Prologis Park Ostrava – CBRE Global Investors

Investment Deal €50-100 million

Radisson Blu Centrum – Europa Capital

Investment Deal €100 million plus

Q22 – Invesco Real Estate

MEGA Mixed-Use Project in CEE

Warszawa Modlin Smart City – Grupa Konkret SA

Overall Investor

Griffin Real Estate

Professional of the Year