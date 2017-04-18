Report: 279 M&A transactions worth €11.2 bln in 2016

April 18, 2017 Poland AM

According to the Emerging Europe M&A Report 2016/17 compiled by DNB, there were 279 merger and acquisition transactions in Poland last year, worth €11.2 billion combined. “The biggest number of such transactions was in the real estate and construction sectors, as well as in production, services and telecom branches,” the report said, adding that compared…

