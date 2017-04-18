Report: 279 M&A transactions worth €11.2 bln in 2016

According to the Emerging Europe M&A Report 2016/17 compiled by DNB, there were 279 merger and acquisition transactions in Poland last year, worth €11.2 billion combined. “The biggest number of such transactions was in the real estate and construction sectors, as well as in production, services and telecom branches,” the report said, adding that compared…
Related Posts
-
PZU to acquire PioneerNovember 7, 2016
-
Empik Media & Fashion to be taken o...October 10, 2016
-
AXA takes over Liberty Ubezpieczenia for...October 3, 2016
-
Alior Bank and PKO BP launch negotiation...September 22, 2016