Report: 59% of SMEs implemented innovations last year

May 8, 2017 Poland AM

As many as 59 percent of Polish industrial SMEs have implemented any innovations last year, according to a report published by Siemens. Out of that number, 37.8 percent of implemented innovations were product oriented, while 32.7 percent concerned improving production technologies and logistics. The most popular type of innovations was manufacturing automation using single machines,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts