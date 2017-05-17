Report: 84% of Poles don’t plan to move abroad for work

According to the latest report compiled by HR consultancy Work Service, 84 percent of Poles don’t plan to move abroad for work, while 14 percent have such plans. The latter figure is down by 5 percent compared to the previous poll. Out of those that think about migrating, the biggest number, 29 percent wants to…
