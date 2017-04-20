Report: clothing and rennovation works priority expenditures this spring

According to the report compiled by debt collector Poland, 50 percent of Poles plan to buy clothing and footwear this spring, while 25 percent of them plan to refurbish or renovate their apartments. Only 20 percent of respondents claimed that they will spend their money on the long May holiday weekend. “Poles are very responsible…
Related Posts
-
Kruk: Majority of Poles to spend PLN 300...April 10, 2017
-
Kruk to continue with M&As, sees 10...February 13, 2017
-
Kruk adding Spanish market to its operat...December 20, 2016
-
Kruk looking for acquisitionsNovember 2, 2016