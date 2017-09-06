Reserved opens its first store in London

September 6, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailer has opened its first flagship Reserved store in London on the Oxford Street in London on Wednesday. Located in the former BHS department store, the shop has some 3,000 sqm, employs over 100 people and cost PLN 20 million to develop and design. The lease has been signed for 10 years. At…

