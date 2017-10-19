Residential market booming, in perfect balance – Reas

The residential sector in Poland continued to put up a very strong performance in the third quarter of this year with a total of approximately 17,500 new apartments having been sold in the six largest markets in the country – Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, the Tri-city, Poznań and Łódź – in the period, according to the latest report by Reas. Roughly the same level of demand was recorded in Q2. During the last four quarters, a combined almost 72,000 new housing units were offloaded by developers in the six markets in question, which marks a 23.3-percent increase y/y. Interestingly, the market has been defined by an even balance between supply and demand – in both Q2 and Q3 2017, developers active in the six cities and agglomerations analyzed by Reas put around 17,500 new apartments up for sale. The average price of the apartments put up for sale in Q3 increased by six percent q/q, the Reas study said.