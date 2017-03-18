Results of policies tackling tax evasion visible in a ‘couple’ of years – FinMin

The results of the policies aimed at tackling tax evasion in Poland will be visible in a “couple” of years, said Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the G-20 meeting of financial ministers in Germany. “It will not happen over one year, but it’s good that we are talking about it, that we are seeing…
