Results of policies tackling tax evasion visible in a ‘couple’ of years – FinMin

March 18, 2017 Poland AM

The results of the policies aimed at tackling tax evasion in Poland will be visible in a “couple” of years, said Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the G-20 meeting of financial ministers in Germany. “It will not happen over one year, but it’s good that we are talking about it, that we are seeing…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts