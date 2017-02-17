Retail excellence honoured at the ninth annual EuropaProperty CEE Retail Awards

Fashion Retailer New Look, Developer Apsys Group and Investor Rockcastle blaze their way through one of Central Eastern Europe’s top awards ceremonies.

In a significant boost to the retail real estate industry, the ninth edition of the annual EuropaProperty CEE Retail Awards, welcomed a record number of attendees, including over 150 retailers actively operating in the region.

Overall Retailer and Fashion Retailer of the Year went to New Look, which was recognised for their continued expansion and confidence in the CEE region throughout 2016. The Newcomer of the Year award was received by the American fashion retailer Forever 21. Other major winners for the retailer specific awards included: Green Coffee Nero, Vapiano, Helios, Media Markt, Carrefour, SMYK, Douglas, Intimissimi, Yes, Kazar, 4F and H&M.

Rockcastle was recognised as Retail Investor for its prolific acquisition strategy throughout the region. The company won two awards, including Overall Company as well as Investor of the Year.

Apsys once again picked up the Developer of the Year. Further emphasising their success in 2016 the jurors also voted Apsys’ regional powerhouse development and lifestyle centre in Poznan, Posnania, Shopping Centre of the Year in the large category.

Echo Polska Properties picked up the Property Management Firm of the Year, and the extensive nature of the firm’s retail portfolio under management.

GTC’s Jacek Wachowicz was named this year’s Industry Professional. The Jury recognising his strong leadership and leasing skills.

Retail Renovation/Refurbished Project of the Year went to Griffin Real Estate’s highly acclaimed Hala Koszyki in Warsaw. Immofinanz’s successful regional STOP SHOP chain won the Convenience Store of the Year in the regional category with Katharsis Development’s HopStop picking up the same award for Poland. Real2B’s Quick Park Myslowice won Shopping Centre of the Year Retail Project of the Year in the small category.

Other major project accolades were given to Atrium European Real Estate, for their extension to Atrium Promenada in Warsaw, which one Retail Extension of the Year. Acteeum Group received high praise and recognition for Galeria Wolomin, which collected the Shopping Centre of the Year award in the medium category.

Global consultants CBRE picked up the Agency of the Year award. Additional company awards were presented to Dentons, one of the world’s biggest law firms, which received the regional Law Firm of the Year award, with KPRF Law Firm collecting the award for Poland. Tax and Financial Adviser of the Year once again went to TPA and Professional Service Provider of the Year went to RegioPlan Consulting.

Gleeds again followed up last year’s success by collecting the Project Management Firm of the Year award. Chapman Taylor once again picked up Architectural Firm of the Year. ING Bank Slaski was voted Bank of the Year. Shopping Center Director of the Year was awarded to Blue City’s Yoram Reshef.