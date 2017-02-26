Retail fuel prices up

Average retail gasoline price increased by PLN 0.03 per liter to PLN 4.79, while Diesel price went up by PLN 0.02 to PLN 4.65 in the week ending on February 23, Reflex brokerage said. LPG price went down by PLN 0.04 to PLN 2.26 Polish fuel are unlikely to record significant increases in the coming…
Related Posts
-
Retail fuel prices upFebruary 19, 2017
-
Retail fuel prices edge down marginally...February 12, 2017
-
Fuel prices at their lowest in seven yea...January 28, 2016
-
Fuel cheapest since 2009December 18, 2015