Retail investors on the rise on the WSE

August 16, 2017 Poland AM

Retail investors share in the turnover on the WSE main market increased in H1 by 5 percentage points y/y to 18 percent. The trade is still being dominated by foreign investors, who are responsible for 52 percent of the bourse turnover (down by 2 percentage points). Domestic institutional investor’s share dropped by 3 percentage points…

