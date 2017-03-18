Retail sales increase by 7.3% y/y

March 18, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

Retail sales increased in February by 7.3 percent year-on-year and dropped 2.7 percent m/m, according to GUS. Market consensus prepared by PAP saw the sales increase by 8.7 percent y/y and fall 1.4 percent m/m. In January, retail sales recorded an 11.4 percent increase in annual terms. In real terms retail sales increased by 5.2…

