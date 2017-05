Retail sales increased in April by 8.1 percent year-on-year and 1.2 percent m/m, according to GUS. Market consensus prepared by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), saw the sales increase by 9.1 percent y/y and 0.8 percentdecline m/m.

In real terms, Polish retail sales were up by 6.7 percent y/y in April after 7.9 percent y/y growth last month.