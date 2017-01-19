Retail sales slow in December – GUS

January 19, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) released its latest figures for retail sales and also for industrial production on Thursday. It stated that retail sales had grown, y/y, by 6.4 percent in December (2016), which was a decrease in comparison with November, when they had grown at a pace of 6.6 percent. Month-on-month, however, they rose…

