Retail sales slow in December – GUS

Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) released its latest figures for retail sales and also for industrial production on Thursday. It stated that retail sales had grown, y/y, by 6.4 percent in December (2016), which was a decrease in comparison with November, when they had grown at a pace of 6.6 percent. Month-on-month, however, they rose…
