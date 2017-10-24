Retail sales up 6.4% y/y in September

The value of turnover in retail trade, not adjusted seasonally, has increased by as much as 6.4 percent in September, compared to the corresponding month of last year, according to data released by statistics office GUS. In August 2017, the value of retail turnover also increased, by 6.7 percent y/y….
Related Posts
-
Number of cell phone users up 7.2% y.y i...October 24, 2017
-
Telecom and postal services market grows...October 24, 2017
-
Unemployment at new record low of 6.8% i...October 24, 2017
-
Budget deficit at 2.5% of GDP, public de...October 24, 2017