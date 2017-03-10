Retail vacancies drop to 7.2% in Radom – Colliers

Vacancies in the Radom retail market dropped to 7.2 percent at the end of 2016, compared to 9.3 percent a year earlier, according to a recent report by Colliers International. Renewals and renegotiations constituted the bulk of tenant activity in 2016. The biggest lease was Carrefour’s new deal for 1,850 sqm.

The city of Radom has five shopping centers totaling nearly 125,000 sqm of GLA, with the biggest one being Galeria Słoneczna featuring 42,000 sqm of retail space.

There are currently no new developments under construction in the city. Last year, a new Castorama DIY store was added to the market.