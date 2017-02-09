Retailer Dino mulls IPO

February 9, 2017 Poland AM

Supermarket chain Dino plans to debut on the WSE in Q2 this year, company’s CEO Szymon Piduch said. The minority shareholder, Polish Sigma Group investment fund which owns 49 percent of the company plans to sell 4.8 million of its existing shares. The majority owner, Tomasz Biernacki plans to keep his stock. At end-2016, Dino…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts