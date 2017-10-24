Revised 2016 GDP growth at 2.9% – GUS

GDP increased by 2.9 percent in 2016 in real terms, according to statistics office GUS’ revised calculation. In April of the year, GUS posted a flash estimate of GDP growth at 2.7 percent. Net exports had a stronger positive impact on GDP growth (+0.7 pp against the earlier estimate of 0.3 pp), while domestic consumption had a weaker impact than previously estimated (2.2 pp vs. 2.4 pp).
