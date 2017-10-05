Robyg: 1,009 apartments sold in Q3

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Robyg sold a record 1,009 apartments in Q3 2017, which marks a 27-percent increase upon the same period last year when the company offloaded 736 housing units. In the Q1-Q3 period, Robyg sold a combined 2,702 homes. The developer now expects to sell a total of approximately 3,300 apartments in 2017, provided that the current market trends continue. By comparison, last year the company sold 2,957 units. Robyg currently owns plots of land for new projects in Warsaw and Gdańsk on which more than 12,000 apartments can be built, said supervisory board president Oscar Kazanelson. He added that in order to continue its dynamic growth, the developer now also plans to expand to Kraków or Wrocław.