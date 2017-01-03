ROBYG Group contracted 2,957 units in 2016, an increase of 27% y/y

In 2016 ROBYG Group contracted a record number of 2,957 units net (after cancellations) in Warsaw and Gdańsk – a growth of 27 percent compared to 2015. The developer accomplished the plan assumed for 2016 to sign 2,600 signed contracts significantly above the expectations of the Board. In Q4 alone the contracting level reached 846 units. Company’s Management Board expects that – with a stable condition on the market – the number of contracted units could be over 3,000 in 2017. ROBYG Group has a land bank in Warsaw and Gdańsk which allows the construction of even more than 14,000 units. In 2016 alone the company invested app. PLN 260 million in acquiring new land. ROBYG Apartments are equipped with SMART HOUSE technology as a standard feature and some of them qualify for the MdM program. There are over 3,000 units that are currently under construction.

ROBYG realizes housing projects in several Warsaw’s districts: Bemowo, Mokotów, Ursus, Wilanów, Wola and in 2017 plans to start investments in Praga Południe, Białołęka and Ursynów. In Gdańsk the company has investments in districts: Jasień, Letnica Piecki-Migowo, Wrzeszcz, Zaspa and Śródmieście in plans.

“ROBYG Group recorded another year of growth in the number of contracted units. In 2016 it increased by 27 percent compared with the previous year and reached 2,957 units. This means that the plan for 2016 adopted by the Management Board was completed with a significant surplus. ROBYG Group has proved the company sets every year goals which are both ambitious and based on precise forecasts. Well prepared and realistic plans systematically increase the Company’s value what then translate into shareholders’ profits,” said Oscar Kazanelson, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ROBYG SA.

ROBYG Group increased the number of contracted units threefold in last five years. In 2012 the company sold 1,113 apartments and in 2016 the contracting level reached 2,957 apartments. Consistent development of land bank, accurate market analysis and ability to acquire and secure resources are the foundations of ROBYG Group’s success.