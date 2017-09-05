Robyg launches new phase of Green Mokotów project in Warsaw

Image: Robyg

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Robyg has launched sales of apartments in the latest phase of its Green Mokotów project in the Polish capital. On offer are 54 housing units, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The scheme is located in the Mokotów district and is expected to comprise a total of 747 units when fully developed. In Warsaw, Robyg is currently also working on investments located in the Bemowo, Ursus, Wilanów, Wola, and Białołęka districts. Later this year, the company will launch a new project in the Włochy district.