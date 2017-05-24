Robyg puts more Green Mokotów apartments up for sale

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed residential developer Robyg earlier this month launched apartment sales in the sixth phase of its flagship Green Mokotów project in the Polish capital. The latest phase of the scheme offers 71 housing units sized from 32 sqm to 85 sqm, with construction work scheduled to start in Q3 2017 and finish in the final quarter of next year. According to Robyg, the majority of the apartments in the previous phases of the Green Mokotów development have already been sold.