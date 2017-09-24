Robyg with building permit for more Ursus apartments

Image: Robyg

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Robyg has obtained a building permit for the fourth phase of its Stacja Nowy Ursus residential project in the Ursus district of the Polish capital, which offers 227 apartments and is scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of next year. The entire scheme will comprise over 1,000 housing units when fully developed. In Warsaw, Robyg is currently also working on investments located in the Bemowo, Mokotów, Wilanów, Wola, and Białołęka districts. Later this year, the company will launch a new project in the Włochy district.