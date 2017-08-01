Robyg with permit for new phase of flagship Warsaw project

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Robyg has secured a building permit for the latest phase of its Green Mokotów residential project in the Polish capital, which will comprise 91 apartments. Construction work on the new building in the complex is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of this year and finish in Q3 2018. The flagship scheme of Robyg in Warsaw, Green Mokotów is located in the Mokotów district of the city and will comprise a total of almost 750 housing units when fully developed.