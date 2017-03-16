Robyg’s revenue at PLN 766 mln, record-high apartment sales in 2016

Developer Robyg Group recorded revenue of PLN 517 million in 2016 (PLN 766 million including the revenue from joint venture projects, proportional to the firm’s share), an 8 percent increase compared to 2015. The net profit of the parent company’s shareholders amounted to PLN 109 million, while EBIT stood at PLN 123 million, 108 percent more than a year earlier and the highest in the firm’s history. The company also sold a record number of units last year – Robyg signed agreements for 2,957 apartments. The company’s management board stated it is planning to sell as many as 3,300 apartments in 2017.

 
