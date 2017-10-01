Ronson completes first City Link apartments in Warsaw

Image: Ronson Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development has obtained occupancy permits for the first two phases of its City Link flagship residential project in the Polish capital. The phases comprise a total of 301 housing units. Construction work on the third and fourth phases of the scheme (184 and 258 apartments) is scheduled to finish in the second half of next year and the third quarter of 2019 respectively. The City Link investment is located in the Wola district of Warsaw. Ronson has been touting its apartment sale results in the project – more than 90 percent of the homes offered in phases I, II and III have already found their buyers.