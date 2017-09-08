Ronson Europe’s CEO resigns

Tomasz Łapiński, the CEO and member of the management board at developer Ronson Europe, has submitted his resignation, which will become effective on December 1, 2017. He cited his decision to take on new professional challenges as the reason for the move. Łapiński will continue to carry out his duties till the end of November with the company’s supervisory board expected to recommend a new canditate for the position within the next few days. Łapiński has worked for Ronson since 2008. He was appointed as the company’s CEO earlier this year.