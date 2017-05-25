Ronson to launch new phase of City Link project in Warsaw

Image: Ronson Development

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development has launched pre-sales of apartments in the fourth phase of its City Link residential project in the Polish capital. Construction work on this phase of the scheme is scheduled to start in the coming months and finish in the second half of 2019. On offer are 364 housing units whose prices start from PLN 8,700 per sqm. The City Link development is located on ul. Wolska in the Wola district of Warsaw. The investment was designed by Archiplan Studio architects with Ronson having selected construction company Strabag as the general contractor for the latest phase of the project.