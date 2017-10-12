Ronson to launch second phase of Vitalia project in Wrocław

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development has launched pre-sales of apartments in the second phase of its Vitalia residential project in Wrocław. Construction work on the 83 units available in this phase of the scheme is expected to be started in the next few weeks with the company now finalizing the process of selecting a general contractor. Towards the end of last month, Ronson Development received an occupancy permit for the first phase of the Vitalia investment, which comprises 139 units. Almost 80 percent of them have already been sold.