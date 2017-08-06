Ronson’s H1 apartment sales up 21% y/y

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Ronson Development sold 439 apartments in the first half o this year, which marks a 21-percent increase upon H1 2016. The company hopes to offload a total of approximately 800 units in 2017. In the second half of this year, Ronson plans to launch construction on up to six projects comprising a total of almost 800 apartments. Since the beginning of July, the developer has already started developing the Miasto Marina scheme in Wrocław and the second phase of the Miasto Moje development in Warsaw. Also in the pipeline for this year are the second phase of Vitalia in Wrocław, the fourth phase of Panoramika in Szczecin, the fifth phase of Chili City near Poznań and a completely new project in Poznań.