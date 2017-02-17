Ronson’s profit 131% up y/y Developer Ronson has recorded PLN 485 million in revenue in 2016, a 72 percent increase year-on-year, the company stated. Profit before tax from sales stood at PLN 118.7 million, which is a 131 percent increase over last’s year’s result. ...

Ghelamco to issue PLN 100-160 mln worth ... Real estate developer Ghelamco Invest wants to issue PLN 100-160 million worth of bonds within a PLN 400 mln bond program, the company announced in a market filing.

TH Real Estate, Neinver secure financing... Acting on behalf of a joint venture set up by developer Neinver and financial services organization TIAA, real estate investment management company TH Real Estate and Neinver have secured a total of €344 million in bank financing for five outlet cent...

Demand for industrial space at 3 mln sqm... Gross take-up of industrial space was 3 million sqm in 2016, out of which net demand amounted to 2.2 million sqm, according to a recent JLL report. “In 2016, demand on the industrial market in Poland hit an all-time high. … GDP growth and the g...