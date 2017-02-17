Ronson’s profit 131% up y/y

February 17, 2017 Lokale Immobilia, Poland AM

Developer Ronson has recorded PLN 485 million in revenue in 2016, a 72 percent increase year-on-year, the company stated. Profit before tax from sales stood at PLN 118.7 million, which is a 131 percent increase over last’s year’s result. The developer recorded net profit of PLN 64.5 million, over three times more than in 2015….

