Rossmann leases space in two Atut-branded malls

Image: BOIG Property Consulting

German drug store chain Rossmann will open its stores in the Atut Ruczaj and Atut Bielany convenience shopping center projects, which investor KG Group will complete in Kraków in the second half of next year. The retailer has leased more than 450 sqm of space in each of the planned malls. Atut Ruczaj and Atut Bielany will comprise 6,800 sqm and almost 3,800 sqm of GLA respectively. There are currently five operating Atut-branded convenience shopping centers in Poland, which are located in Sosnowiec, Łódź, Jaworze, Węgrzce near Kraków and Pruszków. BOIG Property Consulting is the leasing agent responsible for the commercialization of all the existing and planned Atut malls.