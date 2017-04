In line with expectations, the Monetary Policy Council (RPP) has decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

The NBP’s reference rate stands at 1.5 percent, the lombard rate at 2.50 percent, the deposit rate at 0.50 percent and the rediscount rate at 1.75 percent.

In March 2015, the RPP lowered interest rates by 0.5 basis points. Since then, they have remained unchanged.

According to RPP head Adam Glapiński the rates will remain unchanged this year and most likely in 2018 as well.