RPP maintains interest rates unchanged

Budimex Q4 profit 47% up Budimex reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 110 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, a 47 percent increase (PLN 35 million) over the corresponding period of the previous year, the company stated in a press release.

HB Reavis unveils design of Poland’... Developer HB Reavis has officially announced the launching of the construction work on, and presented the architectural vision for its Varso office project in downtown Warsaw, which will include the tallest building in Poland and one of the tallest o...

Marvipol sees increased apartment sales Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Marvipol sold 627 apartments last year, which marks a 4.5 percent increase on the number of housing units the company offloaded in 2015. According to the management board, the developer should further improve it...

Galeria Zegrzyńska mall to open in Legio... Investor WRI Investment is now developing a shopping center project called Galeria Zegrzyńska in Legionowo near Warsaw, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year. The scheme will comprise a total of approximately 2,200 sqm o...