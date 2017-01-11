RPP maintains interest rates unchanged

The Monetary Policy Council (RPP) has kept interest rates unchanged at its Wednesday sitting. The main reference rate has stood at 1.5 percent since the last round of easing in March 2015. RPP stated that it expects inflation to continue to grow over the coming months, albeit gradually. Adam Glapiński, president of RPP and of the…
