Ryanair cancels over 100 Polish flights

September 19, 2017 Poland AM

Low-cost Irish airline Ryanair has canceled 101 flights to and from Polis airports between September 18-October 28, the company said. The canceled flights include those to and from Warsaw (Modlin airport), Poznań, and Kraków. “We would like to apologize to customers whose journey will be disturbed and we can ensure that we can move them…

