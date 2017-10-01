Ryanair looking at Poland for its CEE hub

October 1, 2017 Poland AM

According to Rzeczpospolita daily, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair plans to have its CEE hub in Poland. Currently, Modlin is the frontrunner to become it, however, Wrocław and Krakow are still in the mix as well. The Warsaw Modlin airport services 42 Ryanair routes at this moment. The airline is looking for such facility as it…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
