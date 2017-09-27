Ryanair to cancel more Polish flights

September 27, 2017 Poland AM

Irish budget airline Ryanair will cancel 18,000 flights from its fall/winter schedule, including a number of them from Poland. According to the company, routes between Szczecin and Edinburgh, Hamburg and Katowice, Newcastle and Gdańsk, Warsaw-Thessaloniki, and Kraków-Trapani will be suspended indefinitely, as well as all domestic flights from and to Chopin Warsaw Airport. The airline…

